Why it’s a good idea to file your taxes early

Steber suggests filing early to secure the information and your refund. It's one of the easiest forms of identity protection.

FASTER RETURNS

If you're due a tax refund, the sooner you file the sooner you'll get it.

Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert, said that last tax season close to three out of four tax filers received a tax refund, and the average refund was about $2,800. That's a big boost to many households.

While some delays are expected this year for filers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS still expects to issue more than nine out of 10 refunds in under three weeks from the day a return is received.

BETTER PREPARATION

Filing early gives you time to more carefully prepare your returns.

People who wait until the last minute may forget something in their rush, Greene-Lewis said. Starting earlier gives you more time to gather your paperwork and seek help if needed.

You should have received most of your tax paperwork by Jan. 31.

If you owe money, filing early gives you more time to save up the cash, as your bill isn't due until April 18th.

The bulk of taxpayers are not procrastinators, Greene-Lewis said. About 20 percent file in the last two weeks before the deadline, and another 10 to 12 percent pay later, but the majority file earlier. She pointed out that with all the improvements in tax filing software and support available, there are few excuses to delay.