Huntsman Family Investments to acquire GTA TeleGuam

Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and its affiliates announced this week they have entered into an agreement to acquire GTA TeleGuam, a leading telecommunications operator providing internet, wireless, advanced digital TV, local and long-distance telephone service and carrier-class data circuits in Guam.
Utah-based HFI, with funds serviced by Advantage Partners, a Japanese private equity firm, expects to close the transaction, subject to federal and Guam regulatory approvals, later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"This transaction represents our first investment in Guam and we are excited to be associated with the premier provider of telecommunications services on the island. We are committed to ensuring our customers have the highest-quality experience," Paul Huntsman, president and CEO of HFI, said in a news release. Huntsman also owns The Salt Lake Tribune.