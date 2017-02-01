Protests widen in Romania over legal change

"I'll come here every single day until they reverse all the measures and then leave, because we can't accept their abuse," said Ionut Balcescu, a 34-year-old small-business owner. "They acted like thieves in the middle of the night and they take us for granted. "

The Social Democrats, who returned to power after winning the Dec. 11 election, riding a wave of tax cuts and wages increases, have prompted people's anger by pushing through changes to criminal legislation and pardons despite warnings from judicial experts that the move will weaken the rule of law and a long-standing efforts to fight corruption. Protesters back the anti-graft drive that's ensnared top officials including a former Social Democrat premier.

"This damages the judiciary and breaches its independence," President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday, after meeting members of the Superior Council of Magistrates, which monitors the courts and is challenging the government's measures. "The only option I won't accept is doing nothing about it. We must make a stand at an institutional level."

The turmoil sent the leu 1 percent weaker, heading to the biggest decline in more than 3½ years and more than erasing its 2017 gain against the euro.

Concerns have arisen in other parts of the region that democracy is under threat. The EU has reprimanded Poland and Hungary for state encroachment on the judiciary and the media.

The government in Warsaw backed away from plans to tighten abortion rules after mass protests. European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker criticized Romania's actions on Wednesday.

"The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone," Juncker said in a statement. "We're following the latest developments in Romania with great concern."

The government says it's trying to relieve overcrowded prisons, where conditions have led to cases being filed with the European Court for Human Rights.

If the pardons legislation is approved, prisoners serving sentences shorter than five years — excluding rapists and multiple offenders — will be freed, according to Justice Minister Florin Iordache, who said he stands by his plan, despite the protests.

A separate emergency decree decriminalized abuse of public office for offenses concerning less than 200,000 lei ($48,000) of damages.

Anti-graft prosecutors, who've locked up hundreds of corrupt officials in a four-year clampdown, said Wednesday that they're currently working on more than 2,000 abuse-of-office cases.

In the past two years alone, they've sent more than 1,000 people to trial, seeking to recover damages in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Romania ranks fourth-worst for graft in the EU, according to Berlin-based Transparency International. Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea is serving a two-year suspended sentence for electoral fraud and faces another abuse-of-office probe in which he denies wrongdoing.

The opposition parties, who don't have a majority in Parliament, filled for a no-confidence motion against the Cabinet on Wednesday, hoping that the public anger will convince lawmakers to give up their support for the ruling parties.

The ruling coalition's "parliamentary majority of 53.8 percent is enough to withstand pressure from the opposition and to ensure that the government will survive a non-confidence vote," Dan Bucsa, a London-based economist at UniCredit Bank said.

"The leu could climb to the upper limit of the 4.50-4.60 per euro, with the central bank providing less support to the leu if political risks remain high."