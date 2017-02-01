Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Gold drops as Fed keeps to gradual rates increases

By LUZI ANN JAVIER Bloomberg News
First Published      Last Updated Feb 01 2017 05:18 pm

Spot gold pared declines after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and repeated that it anticipates rates will rise gradually.

In a statement on Wednesday following a two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee provided little direction on when it might next raise borrowing costs, as officials grapple with the uncertainty created by a new presidential administration.

"Overall, the market seems relieved that there was nothing threatening in terms of the pace of hikes or shrinking the balance sheet," Tai Wong, director of commodity products trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said in an e-mail.

Gold capped the biggest monthly gain since June on Tuesday as concerns over the economic impact of President Donald Trump's policies spurred speculation that the Fed would be more cautious in tightening monetary policy.

Traders see a 76 percent chance of a rate increase by July, according to Fed fund futures.

Bullion for immediate delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,209.50 an ounce at 2:55 p.m. New York time. The metal slid as much as 1 percent earlier.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()