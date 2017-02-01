Treasuries pare declines after dovish Fed statement

Treasuries pared losses and were slightly lower in late trading Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee's statement proved more dovish than some traders anticipated, helping push two-year yields down from the highest levels of 2017.
Yields were higher by less than a basis point across the curve at 3:18 p.m. in New York, after rising as much as 5-7 basis points in morning trading on stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and manufacturing data.
Two- to 5-year yields led the retreat after the FOMC statement left intact expectations for two rate increases this year, while acknowledging improvement in consumer and business sentiment over the past six weeks.