Apple surges on iPhone sales; stocks wobble

The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged, just as investors expected. The central bank noted that the job market is getting stronger and inflation is gradually rising, but said it wants more time to monitor the economy.

That's what investors expected. Kate Warne, an investment strategist for Edward Jones, noted that the central bank just increased rates in December and the Trump administration's spending and fiscal plans still haven't been spelled out.

"They'll wait until they actually know what's going to happen," she said of the Fed.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,890.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 inched up 0.68 points to 2,279.55. The Nasdaq composite, which has a high concentration of technology companies, gained 27.86 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dipped 0.60 points to 1,361.23. Most stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange fell.

Apple made its biggest one-day jump six months after its first-quarter profit and sales were better than analysts expected. The company said consumers snapped up its new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and that ended the first-ever slump in iPhone sales. Apple stock rose $7.44, or 6.1 percent, to $128.79. Apple was singlehandledly responsible for the Dow gain and it helped take technology stocks higher.

Investors haven't focused on company earnings recently because of the flood of political news and other factors, but Warne said results like Apple's will help the market.

"The fact that we're seeing solid earnings and they're coming in better than expected ... will help sustain stocks over time," she said.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices reported a profit when analysts expected a loss, and its sales were greater than expected. Its stock climbed $1.69, or 16.3 percent, to $12.06.

The ADP jobs survey was better than expected, and the construction, manufacturing, health care and shipping industries all added jobs at a solid pace. The U.S. government will release its own monthly jobs report Friday.

Investors reacted to the hiring report by selling bonds, which are relatively safe investments that are in greater demand when the economy seems weaker. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48 percent from 2.44 percent.

Stocks that pay large dividends traded lower as bond yields rose. Dominion Resources dropped $4.43, or 5.8 percent, to $71.85. Dominion also released a weak quarterly report.

Oil prices stayed within a small range. U.S. crude added $1.07, or 2 percent, to close at $53.88 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international oil prices, gained $1.22, or 2.2 percent, to $56.80 a barrel in London. U.S. oil has stayed between roughly $52 and $55 a barrel for the last two months.