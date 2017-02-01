Apple, Arconic climb; Dominion, Apache slip

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

• Apple Inc., up $7.40 to $128.75

The technology company had a strong first quarter, including better iPhone sales.

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $1.69 to $12.06

The chipmaker reported a profit when analysts expected a loss. Its sales were greater than expected.

• Pitney Bowes Inc., down $2.78 to $13.14

The mailing equipment and software company's sales were weaker than expected and its profit forecast was soft.

• Arconic Inc., up $2.55 to $25.28

The largest investor in the lightweight aluminum products maker said the company needs new leadership to boost its stock price.