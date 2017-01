A 38-year-old man who was struck and killed by a TRAX train Saturday in South Salt Lake has been identified by police as Matthew Jay Evans, of West Valley City.

Witnesses said a man was crossing the train track from the parking lot onto the TRAX platform at Meadowbrook Station, at 188 W. 3900 South, about 10:30 a.m. when a northbound train struck him, according to Remi Barron, a Utah Transit Authority spokesman.