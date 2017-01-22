Life Flight paramedic killed in head-on crash; nurse seriously injured

An Intermountain Life Flight paramedic was killed and a nurse seriously injured in a head-on automobile crash Sunday morning near Strawberry Reservoir.
The victim was identified as Tyson L. Mason, 29, of Plain City, a firefighter/paramedic for the Salt Lake City Fire Department who also worked part time for Life Flight. The identity of the nurse has not been released.
Fire Chief Karl Lieb described Mason, who is survived by his wife, Haileigh, and their 1-week-old son, as a talented paramedic and devoted husband.
Mason and the nurse were returning to Salt Lake City from Roosevelt after completing a shift at the Life Flight base at the Uintah Basin Medical Center, according to Jess Gomez, spokesman for Intermountain Life Flight.