Life Flight paramedic killed in auto crash, nurse seriously injured

An Intermountain Life Flight paramedic was killed and a nurse seriously injured in a head-on automobile crash Sunday morning near Strawberry Reservoir.
The victim was identified as Tyler L. Mason, 29, of Plain City. Mason and the nurse were returning to Salt Lake City from Roosevelt after completing a shift at the Life Flight base at the Uintah Basin Medical Center, according to Jess Gomez, spokesman for Intermountain Life Flight.
Members of a Life Flight team sent to the crash site on U.S. 40 first learned their colleagues were involved when they arrived, Gomez said.
"As you can imagine, it was a shock," he said.