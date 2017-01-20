P&G boosted by shoppers buying pricier products

"Over half of their product lineup is premium-oriented, so with an improving domestic economy, those products are doing well," said Jack Russo, an analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

P&G rose as much as 3.9 percent to $87.98 in New York, the most in almost three months. The stock gained 5.9 percent last year, trailing the 9.5 percent increase for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

While total revenue slipped 0.3 percent to $16.9 billion, that topped analysts' $16.8 billion average estimate. Organic sales -- which exclude the effects of acquisitions, divestitures and currency exchange-rate fluctuations -- rose 2 percent, Cincinnati-based P&G said in a statement.

Sales by that measure rose 3 percent in the beauty division. Organic sales gained 7 percent in health care, driven by innovation in oral-care products. Organic sales increased 1 percent in the grooming, fabric & home care and baby, feminine & family care units.

The company reiterated its forecast that earnings per share, excluding some items, will gain at a mid-single-digit percentage this year. Organic sales may increase as much as 3 percent, up from a previous projection of 2 percent.

Taylor, who took over as PG's CEO in November 2015 after 35 years with the company, pledged to make the owner of Tide, Pampers and Olay a more nimble and innovative competitor. Once known for churning out hit products like Swiffer mops, P&G has struggled to invent new blockbusters in recent years.

P&G's challenges aren't unique. New brands, particularly those with natural or organic ingredients, have attracted younger shoppers, a trend that prompted Unilever's acquisition of Seventh Generation Inc. last year. Large consumer companies also are coping with higher ingredient costs, sluggish demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Jason English said in a report downgrading the household products sector to cautious. English also lowered P&G to a sell rating this month.