Brexit leader Farage to be Fox News contributor

Nigel Farage, the former U.K. Independence Party leader who helped lead the successful Brexit campaign, will become a contributor on Fox News.

Farage, 52, the first foreign politician to meet with Donald J. Trump after his presidential victory in November, will provide prime-time and day-time political analysis on Fox News and Fox Business, according to a statement Friday from 21st Century Fox Inc.'s 24-hour news network.

Fox has one of the most loyal audiences in cable TV and has pummeled CNN and MSNBC in the ratings since the presidential election in November. That loyalty is facing a test now as the network shuffles its lineup after the departure of Megyn Kelly.