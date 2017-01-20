Trump overturns Obama’s FHA mortgage-fee cut

The Trump administration overturned a mortgage-fee cut under a government program that's popular with first-time home buyers and low-income borrowers.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday said the agency is canceling a reduction announced last week while President Barack Obama was still in office. The Federal Housing Administration had planned to cut its annual fee for most borrowers by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.60 percent, effective on Jan. 27.

Republicans have argued in the past that reductions put taxpayers at risk by lowering the funds the FHA has to deal with mortgage defaults. A letter from HUD to lenders and others in the real-estate industry, sent after Donald Trump assumed the presidency on Friday, didn't give an explanation of the decision. HUD spokesman Brian Sullivan said the agency would issue a statement soon.