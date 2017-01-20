Buffett back in money on IBM, reverses $2.6B loss

"Buffett is a value guy, and is helped when the pendulum swings to the value side of the sector, as opposed to a momentum player," said Morgan, adding that his firm has more than 300,000 IBM shares. "Maybe the Street is starting to come around to what Warren Buffett saw."

Buffett stood by his bet on IBM amid a multiyear revenue slump that pushed shares to less than $120 in early 2016. At the end of 2015, Berkshire had a $2.6 billion unrealized loss on the stake that his company said would eventually be reversed.

Still, breaking even on the stock price isn't much to boast about; the S&P 500 Index has surged about 80 percent since Nov. 11, 2011, the last trading day before the billionaire disclosed his IBM holding.

IBM rallied 21 percent in 2016, its first annual gain since 2012, the year that Ginni Rometty became chief executive of the Armonk, N.Y.-based company.

Revenue declines have moderated in recent quarters, and the company has reported growth in some areas. The company also completed 15 deals just in 2016. The stock is up about 2.7 percent in 2017.

"Eventually, the Street does start to recognize the growth segments," Morgan said.

Buffett has written that he was fine with IBM stock declining for a stretch because it made share buybacks more attractive. He has also benefited from dividends paid by the computer company. IBM pays $1.40 a share per quarter, a yield of more than 3 percent. And the billionaire is famous for sticking with his top picks for decades.

Berkshire's stake in Coca-Cola Co. is valued at more than $16 billion, compared with a purchase price of about $1.3 billion. Buffett started building the holding in the 1980s.

His company is the largest holder in both IBM and Atlanta-based Coca-Cola.