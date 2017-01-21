Canada hopeful TPP can survive without U.S.

Canada will consider pursuing a new multilateral Pacific Rim trade deal now that President Donald Trump has signaled the U.S. is abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in an interview Friday shortly before Trump's inauguration Canada would consider all its options with fellow TPP states, including whether a new deal can be salvaged without U.S. participation.
The new president hammered on an "America First" message in his speech, and the administration immediately vowed to withdraw from the Pacific deal in a policy statement posted to the revamped White House website.
"There's a number of countries which would be interested in either considering bilateral trade agreements or seeing potentially what could be done with TPP," Champagne said by phone from Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum.