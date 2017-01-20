Treasuries pare weekly declines after festivities

Treasuries were mixed in late trading Friday after erasing declines that pushed the benchmark 10-year note's yield above 2.50 percent for the first time since Jan. 3. It traded as high as 2.511 percent in the hour before the U.S. presidential inauguration and retreated afterward as U.S. equities approached session lows and the dollar weakened.
Treasuries began to rebound shortly after Trump took the oath of office amid the heaviest futures volume of the day; 151k 10-year contracts, 80k 5-year contracts and 25k 30-year contracts traded from 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
The 2-year led yields lower as the dollar fell and gold rose to session highs amid televised confrontations between police and inauguration protesters.