Treasuries pare weekly declines after festivities

- Yields climbed earlier in the session concurrently with most euro-zone government yields amid indications of new short positions in futures. Except for the 2-year, yields remained higher on the week, with most of the increases occurring on Jan. 18 after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she agreed with the FOMC median forecast for "a few" rate increases per year through 2019

- Yields rose Thursday on strong U.S. economic data, and preliminary CME futures open interest data suggest new short positions were established in selloff, weighted to long end; changes included 13k in TU (2-year), 43k in FV (5-year), 46k TY (10-year) and 7k in both US (bond) and WN (Ultra bond)CFTC Commitments of Traders report, updated weekly on Friday afternoons, last week showed record non-commercial (speculator) net shorts in FV and TY

- Indications of short positioning also included a block trade in Ultra 10Y futures said to be part of a sell program evident over past 3 sessions

- UST 5s30s curve steepened by about 2.5bp to 111bp, reaching session highs in late trading as yields declined; Fed speakers Harker and Williams commented on the potential for the Fed to begin to shrink its balance sheet, which several others have done in the 2 weeks since minutes of the FOMC's Dec. 14 meeting raised the issue.