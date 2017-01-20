Procter & Gamble gains, Bristol-Myers Squibb sinks

Share This Article

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• General Electric Co., down 68 cents to $30.53

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

• Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.75 to $87.45

The consumer products maker, whose brands include Gillette, Duracell and Tide, issued a strong revenue forecast.

• Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $10.21 to $88.67

The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.

• Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.09 to $35.82

The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.

• AT&T Inc., up 45 cents to $41.45