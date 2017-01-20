Procter & Gamble gains, Bristol-Myers Squibb sinks

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
• General Electric Co., down 68 cents to $30.53
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
• Procter & Gamble Co., up $2.75 to $87.45
The consumer products maker, whose brands include Gillette, Duracell and Tide, issued a strong revenue forecast.
• Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $10.21 to $88.67
The semiconductor company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts.
• Citizens Financial Group Inc., up $1.09 to $35.82
The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations.
• AT&T Inc., up 45 cents to $41.45