Briefs: Stryker, Bank of Utah, C7 Data Centers

Founded in Kalamazoo, Mich. by the late Dr. Homer Stryker in 1946, Stryker on Tuesday reported its net sales in 2016 grew 13.9 percent to $11.3 billion

Econ professor Rupert to speak at Bank of Utah events

Peter Rupert, economics department chairman at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will be the featured speaker next week on Bank of Utah's seventh annual traveling economics roadshow.

Rupert will provide his outlook on the 2017 economy at breakfasts Tuesday at Thanksgiving Point Golf Course in Lehi and Wednesday at Utah State University's Maverik Stadium in Logan. Both buffets begin at 7:30 a.m.

He will deliver a luncheon speed at noon Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

A senior economic advisor for 12 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Rupert now directs UC Santa Barbara's economic forecast project.

DataBank of Dallas buys three C7 Data Centers around SLC

C7 Data Centers, which operates three data centers in the Salt Lake City area, has been acquired by DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company based in Dallas. Terms were not disclosed.

Acquisition of the Salt Lake operations, which company spokesman Gabriel Ross said employ 80 people, will complement DataBank's existing operations in Minneapolis, Dallas and Kansas City, Kan.

"Entering a new strategic market like Salt Lake City represents a huge milestone for the company," said DataBank CEO Timothy Moore. "The C7 strategy, interconection density and client base is similar to ours. We see this as a natural extension."