Weekly recalls: Baby mobiles and bicycles

Baby and child mobiles are being recalled this week because a wheel that can detach. Other recalled consumer products include bicycles with a structural defect.
Here's a more detailed look:
BABY & CHILD MOBILES
DETAILS: RH Baby & Child vintage race car mobiles. The recalled mobiles are used as decorative items that hang from the ceiling. The mobiles contain six wooden cars in various colors with spinning axles and wooden wheels attached to the axles. They were sold at RH Baby & Child stores nationwide and online at RHBabyandChild.com from October 2014 through October 2016.
WHY: The wheels on the mobile's hanging cars can detach and fall, posing a choking hazard to young children.