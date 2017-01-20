Weekly recalls: Baby mobiles and bicycles

INCIDENTS: One report of a wheel detaching from the mobile. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,000.

FOR MORE: Call RH at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.RH.com and click on "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

BICYCLES

DETAILS: Model year 2015, 2016 and 2017 Trek model 720 Disc bicycles and Bontrager Approved TLR disc 700C 24H Front and Rear Wheels with silver spokes. "Trek" is printed across the bicycle frame. The model number can be found on the down tube. The aftermarket wheels are marked "Bontrager TLR" on the rim, and will have 24 silver spokes. The bikes were sold in bicycle stores nationwide from November 2014 through October 2016, and the aftermarket wheels from March 2015 through November 2016.

WHY: The front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

INCIDENTS: 10 incidents where either the wheel spoke contacted the bike's brake caliper or the spokes broke at the hub. There has been one reported injury involving a broken vertebra.

HOW MANY: About 800 bicycles and 300 wheels in the U.S. and about 160 bicycles and 40 wheels in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.trekbikes.com and click on "Safety & recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.