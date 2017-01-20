Student loan servicers affect tens of millions

Here's a look at student loan servicers and what they do.

———

Q: What function do these loan servicers provide?

A: Think of them as a liaison between a borrower and the bank or institution that extended a student loan, such as the U.S. Education Department. They manage borrowers' loan accounts, and they process monthly payments.

The servicers communicate with borrowers and provide information to them. And they handle any complications that arise. Say a borrower loses her job or encounters some other financial hardship. She would contact her loan servicer to seek an alternative repayment plan — one that might be based on the borrower's income — or request a deferral of payments or modification of the loan terms.

Student loans can be complex, and servicers manage those complications. Many borrowers juggle multiple loans, with different interest rates that can change periodically.

———

Q: From the standpoint of student borrowers, how have the servicer companies performed?

A: A report that the CFPB issued in September 2015 outlined widespread servicing failures reported by borrowers with both federal and private-market student loans. The report cited troubles with payment processing, paperwork, resolution of account errors and access to alternative repayment plans.

The result was that borrowers faced the possibility of being hit with higher interest rates, "payment shock," damage to their credit records and even default, the report says.

————

Q: How widespread are these troubles?

A: Consider this: Every 28 seconds, someone defaults on a student loan in this country. That figure comes from Rohit Chopra, a former CFPB assistant director and student loan ombudsman, who based it on Education Department data.

The CFPB estimates that one in four student loan borrowers are delinquent and struggling to repay or already in default — a problem the agency says might be fueled by failures of the loan servicers.