Markets recouping most of Thursday’s losses

THE QUOTE: "This has been a relatively muted trading session we've seen today," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the Private Client Group at U.S. Bank. "As we've gone through the first part of this year, it's been people waiting for the event that occurred today with the inauguration. We're still in a little bit of a lull right now."

TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: The major stock indexes pulled back slightly as Trump delivered remarks after taking the oath of office. Stocks have slowed in 2017 after surging for several weeks following Election Day on investor optimism that a Trump administration and Republican congress would usher in business-friendly policies. But the possibility of increased tariffs or trade restrictions could also mean drops in profits for big U.S. companies.

Since 1953, starting with President Dwight D. Eisenhower's inauguration, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 1.6 percent in the first 100 days of a president's first term in office, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

STRONG RESULTS: Skyworks Solutions jumped 12.4 percent after the semiconductor products maker reported better-than-anticipated quarterly results. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, adding $9.75 to $88.21.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK: Consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble rose 2.9 percent after releasing a strong growth forecast. The stock added $2.48 to $87.18.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: Citizens Financial Group gained 2.6 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. The stock rose 90 cents to $35.63.

GOOD CALL: AT&T rose 1.2 percent after the phone company reported strong subscriber numbers. The stock added 48 cents to $41.48.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: General Electric slid 2.6 percent after the conglomerate reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts. The stock gave up 80 cents to $30.41.

SLOW APPROACH: Bristol-Myers Squibb slumped 11.2 percent after the drugmaker said it won't pursue accelerated regulatory approval for a lung cancer treatment. The stock was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 index, shedding $6.23 to $49.26.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 added 0.2 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.7 percent after the Chinese government said the economy grew at a 6.8 percent annual rate in the last quarter, even as full-year growth increased 6.7 percent, the weakest in three decades. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05, or 2 percent, to close at $52.42 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added $1.33, or 2.5 percent, to close at $55.49 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline gained 3 cents to $1.57 a gallon and heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas slid 16 cents, or 4.9 percent, to $3.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.47 percent. Yields have been rising as investors expect inflation to increase.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.31 yen from Thursday's 114.80 yen. The euro rose to $1.0707 from $1.0659. The British pound edged up to $1.2378 from $1.2337.

METALS: Gold dropped $3.40 to settle at $1,204.90 an ounce, while silver fell 3 cents to $17.03 an ounce. Copper slipped a penny to $2.63 a pound.