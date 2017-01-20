Global shares steady ahead of inauguration

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia • Global shares were steady in cautious trading Friday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. China's report that its economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in October-December was in line with expectations.

KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX was steady at 11,599.05. The CAC 40 of France added 0.2 percent to 4,848.81. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.5 percent to 7,208.44. Wall Street looked headed for a subdued start, with the future for the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 future up 0.2 percent.

TRUMP'S INAUGURATION: The Dow Jones industrial average erased its gains for 2017 on Thursday, falling for the fifth day in a row as the post-election Trump rally waned ahead of the inauguration. Investors will be looking for clues in Trump's inauguration speech for his plans on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and trade. On Thursday, the Dow fell 0.4 percent, to 19,732.40, slightly below where it finished 2016 but close to its record closing high of 19,974.62, set one month ago. The Standard & Poor's 500 index also fell 0.4 percent, to 2,263.69. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.3 percent to 5,540.08.