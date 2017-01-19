Watch the inauguration, with or without a TV

New York • The lack of a TV set shouldn't prevent you from following Friday's presidential inauguration ceremony, the pomp and circumstance surrounding it, and the many protests and marches planned around the country.
Television channels carrying the inauguration live include ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, C-SPAN and Fox News, as well as Telemundo in Spanish. Without a TV, you can check their websites, apps or YouTube channels to watch the events and commentary. Switch among them to compare and contrast coverage.
You can go beyond traditional television networks, too.
THE NEWSPAPER ROUTE
The Washington Post is offering free access to its website until Saturday as it covers President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration beginning at 9 a.m. ET Friday. The event will be streamed live on the newspaper's website, its phone app and its Facebook and YouTube pages. The Post also plans live coverage of Friday evening's balls with its fashion critic Robin Givhan, style writers and others.