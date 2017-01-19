Watch the inauguration, with or without a TV

At The New York Times, reporters around the country will cover the events in Washington and reactions from across the country. The Times plans live video and real-time analysis from its political reporters, not just on its website and app, but also on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

DIGITAL MEDIA

Digital media darling BuzzFeed will host a Facebook Live event called "BuzzFeed News Live At Trump's Inauguration: This Is Happening." BuzzFeed will report on events in real time from several locations throughout Washington. The coverage starts around 10 a.m. ET Friday on the BuzzFeed News Facebook page and will switch to a feed of the inauguration at noon.

Vox reporter Liz Plank, meanwhile, will live stream from the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, a protest expected to draw large crowds of people concerned about a Trump presidency. Plank's coverage will be on Vox's Facebook page . Refinery29 plans to be at three of the largest women's march protests over the weekend — in Washington, New York and Park City, Utah, home of the Sundance Film Festival.

VIRTUAL REALITY

USA Today is offering virtual reality and 360-degree coverage of the events, with cameras at the Capitol, the National Mall and along the inaugural parade route. USA Today says the livestream will be available on VR headsets on the USA Today channel in the YouTube app.

STAY SOCIAL

Beyond news outlets' individual social media pages, you can also follow along on Twitter. In partnership with PBS NewsHour, Twitter will stream a special coverage at http://inauguration.twitter.com .

If you have friends attending the inauguration, the marches, or both, look for their live video streams on Facebook or Twitter, or Instagram Stories on the photo-sharing app.

THE OFFICIAL WORD

The Presidential Inauguration Committee will also stream the inauguration on its website .

BACK TO TELEVISION

For traditionalists with TVs, expect a full day of coverage on Friday: