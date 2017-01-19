Quantcast
Watch the inauguration, with or without a TV

By BARBARA ORTUTAY The Associated Press
New York • The lack of a TV set shouldn't prevent you from following Friday's presidential inauguration ceremony, the pomp and circumstance surrounding it, and the many protests and marches planned around the country.

Television channels carrying the inauguration live include ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, C-SPAN and Fox News, as well as Telemundo in Spanish. Without a TV, you can check their websites, apps or YouTube channels to watch the events and commentary. Switch among them to compare and contrast coverage.

You can go beyond traditional television networks, too.

THE NEWSPAPER ROUTE

The Washington Post is offering free access to its website until Saturday as it covers President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration beginning at 9 a.m. ET Friday. The event will be streamed live on the newspaper's website, its phone app and its Facebook and YouTube pages. The Post also plans live coverage of Friday evening's balls with its fashion critic Robin Givhan, style writers and others.

At The New York Times, reporters around the country will cover the events in Washington and reactions from across the country. The Times plans live video and real-time analysis from its political reporters, not just on its website and app, but also on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

DIGITAL MEDIA

Digital media darling BuzzFeed will host a Facebook Live event called "BuzzFeed News Live At Trump's Inauguration: This Is Happening." BuzzFeed will report on events in real time from several locations throughout Washington. The coverage starts around 10 a.m. ET Friday on the BuzzFeed News Facebook page and will switch to a feed of the inauguration at noon.

Vox reporter Liz Plank, meanwhile, will live stream from the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, a protest expected to draw large crowds of people concerned about a Trump presidency. Plank's coverage will be on Vox's Facebook page . Refinery29 plans to be at three of the largest women's march protests over the weekend — in Washington, New York and Park City, Utah, home of the Sundance Film Festival.

VIRTUAL REALITY

USA Today is offering virtual reality and 360-degree coverage of the events, with cameras at the Capitol, the National Mall and along the inaugural parade route. USA Today says the livestream will be available on VR headsets on the USA Today channel in the YouTube app.

STAY SOCIAL

Beyond news outlets' individual social media pages, you can also follow along on Twitter. In partnership with PBS NewsHour, Twitter will stream a special coverage at http://inauguration.twitter.com .

If you have friends attending the inauguration, the marches, or both, look for their live video streams on Facebook or Twitter, or Instagram Stories on the photo-sharing app.

THE OFFICIAL WORD

The Presidential Inauguration Committee will also stream the inauguration on its website .

BACK TO TELEVISION

For traditionalists with TVs, expect a full day of coverage on Friday:

