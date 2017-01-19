Former Visium asset manager guilty of fraud

Lumiere's sister, Alexandra Lumiere Gottlieb, was married to Visium founder Jacob Gottlieb, and her brother left the firm as they went through contentious divorce proceedings. The divorce, which Lumiere Gottlieb said is not finalized, was mentioned during the trial.

Outside court, she criticized the verdict.

"I can tell you he's innocent," she said. "What's questionable is our entire system of justice."

Lumiere's lawyer, Eric Creizman, said an appeal is likely.

"I'm sorry it happened," he said of the verdict. "I feel we tried our case as well as we possibly could."

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Lumiere for years mismarked securities in his portfolio of debt instruments.

"The securities Lumiere traded may have been complex, but his criminal scheme was simple: Lie and make up numbers to make more money," Bharara said in a written statement. "As the verdict reflects, the jury quickly saw Lumiere's conduct for what it was, criminal fraud."

Prosecutors said Lumiere inflated the volume of the hedge fund by tens of millions of dollars.

Creizman argued that a whistleblower at the company turned to the federal government to get revenge on his employer because he believed the company did not recognize his talent.

Lumiere, who's 46 years old, is set for sentencing in May.