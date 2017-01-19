Former Visium asset manager guilty of fraud

New York • A former portfolio manager at an asset management firm was convicted of securities and wire fraud charges on Thursday.
Stefan Lumiere, who worked at Visium Asset Management LP, was convicted in Manhattan federal court by a jury that deliberated less than two hours.
Prosecutors said Lumiere conspired in a scheme to artificially inflate the value of a fund made up of debt instruments issued by health care companies from 2011 to 2013. They said he obtained false and fraudulent price quotes from friendly brokers outside Visium to override prices calculated by the credit fund's administrator.
Prosecutors said the scheme cause investors in the fund to overpay for securities.