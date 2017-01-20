Twitter’s workforce diversity goals are higher

Twitter is showing other Silicon Valley firms it's possible to set public goals for a more diverse workforce and actually meet them, especially if those goals are modest.
In December, 30 percent of the people in Twitter's leadership positions-defined as those director-level and above-were women, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday. That compares with 22 percent in 2015-and a goal of 25 percent.
Twitter's technical workforce was 9 percent underrepresented minorities, which met the company's stated goal and was a gain from 7 percent the prior year.
Silicon Valley companies have been hesitant to set numbers to their broad efforts to diversify their workforces, fearing greater scrutiny. The industry has struggled to address the problem, given how much new hiring tends to rely on personal connections and fitting a company culture.