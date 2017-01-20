Savvy CEOs learning how to manage Trump

When NBC pointed out that these jobs had nothing to do with Trump's exhortations, he quickly shot back the next day: "to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS. Ask top CEO's of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!"

He has also met with a number of other top executives, including Randall Stephenson, the chief executive of AT&T, and Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's CEO. In both cases, the two CEOs came across as supplicants who had arrived at Trump Tower to kiss the ring of the new king. Which, of course, is exactly what Trump wanted.

But upon closer inspection, you have to wonder whether it's Trump who is gaming the companies, or the companies that are gaming the incoming president.

It's not just that those 10,000 new Wal-Mart jobs were always part of the company's plan for 2017 -- the new employees will mainly staff new stores -- it's also the kind of jobs they represent. Although Wal-Mart has become a little less stingy in recent years, its entry-level wage is still only around $10 an hour. Meanwhile, as Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus has noted, Wal-Mart is "cutting costs by eliminating more non-customer-facing jobs." In other words, Wal-Mart is cutting the good jobs while expanding the bad jobs. This is not exactly a strategy to Make America Great Again.

The General Motors announcement was even more of a scam. Days before the GM news, Trump had complained the Chevy Cruze was built in Mexico-and he threatened to impose a border tax. Indeed, he wants all the car companies to reduce their Mexico operations and start bringing those jobs back to the U.S.

But it's never going to happen, for two reasons. First, most American sedans can't be made profitably in U.S. factories; the margins are too small.

Second, Mexico has made itself an attractive place to make cars, with worker training programs, incentives for manufacturers and the like. The result is that Mexico is becoming to auto manufacturing what China is to tech manufacturing.

By making its announcement about 7,000 jobs, GM was able to distract the president-elect from the hard facts about building cars in Mexico. The announcement had no specifics, but never mind. Trump got to pat GM on the back and declare victory. And the Mexico issue went away -- at least for now.

Bayer? It wants to take over Monsanto, and it will need regulatory approval from the new administration. So the CEOs of both companies met with Trump and emerged from the meeting promising additional jobs for Monsanto as well as billions in new investments. Naturally, the Trump team took credit for the new job promise.

Hey, wait a minute. What are these two company executives doing lobbying the incoming president about a merger? Isn't the Justice Department supposed to have the final say on whether a merger can go through or not, based its reading of the nation's antitrust laws? And isn't the president supposed to defer to the antitrust experts in his administration? Of course he is. The last president who got directly involved in helping a company avoid antitrust problems was Richard Nixon. The company was ITT. It didn't work out so well.

It's possible, I suppose, that Trump knows this is something presidents are supposed to leave to the Justice Department, and he just doesn't care. But it's just as likely that he doesn't know any better, and that the companies are taking advantage of his naivete -- and his ego -- to make what amounts to an ex-parte appeal for their deal.

Indeed, another CEO who visited Trump to plead for a merger was AT&T's Stephenson. AT&T wants to buy Time Warner -- a deal that Trump had vowed to block on the campaign trail, claiming it would bring about a "concentration of power." After the meeting? In an interview with Mike Allen and Jim Vandehei of the new online news site Axios, Trump backed away.

"I haven't seen any of the facts, yet," he said.