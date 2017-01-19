Briefs: DeYoung auction, LifeVantage, Lee’s

The jewelry and others items were found in the false ceiling at the business where DeYoung's wife worked.

Auctioneer Rob Olson said also said the items include diamonds, pendants, watches, gold and silver coins, uncirculated mint sets, troy ounces, U.S. Olympic coin sets, gems and other items. They are open for public inspection on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or viewed online at www.salesandauction.com.

Solitude hosts competition for elite snowboardcross, skicross athletes

Solitude Mountain Resort is playing host this week to its first international competition, the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix tour for elite snowboardcross and skicross athletes.

"We can't wait to showcase Solitude," said resort general manager Kim Mayhew of the event that runs through Sunday. Snowboardcross qualifiers are Thursday, followed by skicross qualifiers and finals on Friday. The snowboardcross finals are on Saturday, while the team snowboardcross finals are Sunday.

Competitors are expected to include Olympians Lindsey Jacobellis, Seth Wescott and Alex Deibold, Salt Lake City racer Faye Gulini and Hagen Kearney, who won the tour's first event in Austria.

Inflation along Wasatch Front fell 0.2 percent from Nov. to Dec.

Inflation along the Wasatch Front fell 0.2 percent from November to December, according to the latest Zions Bank Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index.

Even so, prices over the past year have risen 2.1 percent, slightly surpassing the Federal Reserve's inflation target of 2 percent.

"Oil and gas prices are on the rise nationally and globally," said Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson, pointing to a 1.1 percent drop in transportation prices here. "Utah drivers, however, continue to be spared at the pump, as Utah continues to sit on the list of top 15 cheapest gasoline markets."

Medical care prices had the biggest increase, going up 2.2 percent in December and 3.5 percent for the past year, the Zions index showed.