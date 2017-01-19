CSX, Netflix advance; Rent-A-Center tumbles

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• CSX Corp., up $8.63 to $45.51

The railroad is being targeted by an activist investor and the former CEO of competitor Canadian Pacific.

• Netflix Inc., up $5.15 to $138.41

The streaming video company reported strong results thanks to its expanding number of subscribers.

• La Quinta Holdings Inc., up 21 cents to $14.66

The hotel chain said it plans to split into two companies and may separate its real estate assets.

• Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.39 to $44.84

The bank reported a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected.