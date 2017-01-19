Q&A: A broader view of sustainable investing

The fund lagged its benchmark index last year, the Russell 1000 Growth index, but its annualized returns have been nearly identical to the index since its inception in 2012.

Karina Funk, co-portfolio manager of the fund, weighs in on how the fund is expanding the definition of environmentally conscious investing. Answers have been edited for length and clarity:

Q: Explain what you look for when selecting companies for the fund.

A: The way to make money on companies that have sustainability characteristics is to start with fundamentally strong companies. A green or sustainability thesis is not a silver bullet for automatically making money or losing money.

So there are three primary characteristics that we require in our portfolio companies:

They must be fundamentally strong. They must have sustainable advantages. And we also must buy them at attractive valuations.

With these criteria, we believe we find the management teams that are making the right investments in their own long-term sustainability, in their own economic self-interest, so they can compete and continue to be a part of our everyday lives for decades to come, and that is in line with our long-term investment approach.

For us, sustainability is a means and not an end in and of itself. Our end goal is to invest in companies that will outperform the broad market. And one of our means of doing this is to find fundamentally strong companies that are using sustainability strategies to add value for shareholders.

Q: How do you gauge whether a company's investments in sustainable business practices make it a good fit for your fund?

A: We need to see evidence of sustainability adding value in very specific ways, either through stronger revenue growth and improved cost structure, which improves margins, or increased customer loyalty, or what we call enhanced franchise value.

In terms of growing revenues faster, this could be by offering a product or service that helps customers reduce their cost of doing business by reducing or eliminating certain materials or equipment, saving on energy, saving on chemicals, water, inputs or outputs. In short, it's about helping to drive productivity and efficiency for their customers and saving them money.

Q: What's a good example of a company whose product or service fits this bill?

A: A.O. Smith. They make the highest efficiency water heaters on the market and for really high volume use cases, like hotels or hospitals, you can get a payback on energy savings alone in less than three years, and that's really compelling for high-volume water users.

So that's an example of a product or service that has a compelling growth driver, because they improve productivity or efficiency for the end customers.