HHS pick invested in firm that faced criminal penalty

As part of an agreement with the Justice Department, the company was charged with failing to implement accounting controls and agreed to have a monitor for three years.

Trump transition spokesman Phillip Blando said Thursday that "any effort to link Dr. Price's investment portfolio to a company's legal troubles is nonsensical, absurd, and insulting."

Price's acquisition of Zimmer Biomet stock, which became a contentious issue in a Senate confirmation hearing this week, came around the same time Price introduced legislation to suspend Medicare rules seen as problematic for such companies.

Blando said Price had been working on the legislation for months, that the stock purchase was made as part of a broader rebalancing of his portfolio and that the purchase was made by his stockbroker, though Price at his hearing did say that he had directed his broker to purchase shares in another company, Innate Immunotherapeutics.

At his hearing, Price sparred with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, over his involvement in the Zimmer Biomet purchase. Price at one point noted that the stocks were brought by a broker and that he was not making the decisions, but he acknowledged that the transactions were made on his behalf.

"Let's just be clear: This is not just a stockbroker, someone you pay to handle the paperwork," Warren said. "This is someone who buys stock at your direction, this is someone who buys and sells the stock you want them to buy and sell?"

"Not true. That's not true, Senator," Price said.

"Because you decide not to tell them — wink, wink, nod, nod — and we're all just supposed to believe that," Warren said.