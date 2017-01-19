HHS pick invested in firm that faced criminal penalty

Washington • A medical device company in which Rep. Tom Price purchased stock last year has faced years of legal problems and agreed in December to a $17 million Justice Department criminal penalty in a foreign bribery case.
Democrats this week challenged the Georgia Republican, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, on his investments and potential conflict of interest.
Among the companies at the center of the controversy is Zimmer Biomet, a major manufacturer of orthopedic and dental implant devices.
The Indiana-based company agreed to pay $17.4 million to resolve allegations that it had schemed to bribe Mexican government officials through a third-party distributor in Brazil. Federal prosecutors said the misconduct occurred even though the company in 2012 had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department arising from separate foreign bribery allegations. The payments were intended to allow a Mexican subsidiary of the company to import contraband dental implants into Mexico, prosecutors said.