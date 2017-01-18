How to improve your sex life, not break the bank

If your plan doesn't cover impotence pills, you may still be able to get some, but for a different reason. Viagra's main rival, Cialis, is also approved to treat an enlarged prostate, and insurers often cover Cialis for that condition. If you have urinary problems, your doctor may prescribe Cialis, says Dr. Elizabeth Kavaler of New York's Lenox Hill Hospital.

GO GENERIC

In mid-December, Viagra gets two generic competitors, which should reduce prices. But there's a cheaper option now.

Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, head of urology at New York's Staten Island University Hospital, offers patients with erectile dysfunction prescriptions for sildenafil. That's the generic version of Revatio, the blood pressure pill Pfizer was testing when older male patients reported stronger erections as a side effect.

Pfizer went on to develop a higher-dose version and called it Viagra, but lower-dose Revatio is now available as generic sildenafil. Cialis costs as little as $1 without insurance at some pharmacies, though men generally need several pills.

OPTIONS FOR WOMEN

With menopause, women's levels of the hormone estrogen drop, reducing sex drive and causing vaginal dryness. Multiple prescription products containing estrogen — pills, patches, vaginal creams and vaginal tablets — restore moisture and reduce pain and other symptoms.

With insurance, popular ones like Premarin pills and Estrace vaginal cream each cost about $60 per month.

Without insurance, they can cost $150 or more per month. But several less-expensive estrogen patches and vaginal tablets sell for $10 to $80 per month without insurance.

A popular rival to Estrace, Vagifem vaginal tablets, recently got a slightly cheaper generic competitor called Yuvafem.

For some women, over-the-counter lubricants suffice, says Dr. Lauren Streicher, who heads the Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause at Northwestern University in Chicago.

SPLITTING, STRETCHING, SAMPLING

Many pills come in different dosages, so some patients get the highest dose and split pills.