Wyoming wind project gets critical federal OKs

Cheyenne, Wyo. • The biggest onshore wind development in the works in the U.S. has received two critical federal approvals that could allow the first turbines to go up as soon as next year.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday approved the 500-turbine first phase of the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind project in Wyoming.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved permits allowing limited numbers of eagle nests to be disturbed and eagles to be killed during construction and initial operation.

The turbines' spinning blades could kill up to 14 golden eagles and two bald eagles a year before project owner Power Company of Wyoming could face penalties. The Denver-based subsidiary of The Anschutz Corp. would offset deaths at the wind farm by retrofitting existing power lines in the region so they can't electrocute eagles.