Netflix signs 7M new customers, tops forecasts

Netflix Inc. signed a record 7.05 million new customers in the fourth quarter, topping analysts' estimates for domestic and international growth to cap the company's first year as a global online TV service.
The company added 5.12 million new customers in international markets, according to a statement Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates of 3.78 million. Los Gatos, California-based Netflix also signed 1.93 million new domestic customers, exceeding projections of 1.38 million. The shares jumped in late trading.
The popularity of the period drama "The Crown," about a young Queen Elizabeth II, and new seasons of "Gilmore Girls" and "Black Mirror" helped Netflix lift its total online customer base to almost 94 million. Since expanding to 130 new countries last January, Netflix has delivered strong international gains and could see foreign subscribers exceed its U.S. base this year.