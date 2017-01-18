Netflix signs 7M new customers, tops forecasts

--Fourth-quarter sales rose 36 percent to $2.47 billion from a year earlier, meeting the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

--Earnings grew to 15 cents a share from 10 cents a year ago, beating estimates of 13 cents.

--Netflix predicts it will sign 1.5 million new domestic streaming subscribers in the first quarter, while analysts project 1.72 million.

--International subscribers will grow by 3.7 million, the company said, compared with analysts' estimates of 3.5 million.

First-quarter earnings will be $165 million, or 37 cents a share, a big first installment on founder and Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings's vow to deliver material profit in 2017. The company, the world's largest paid video service, bet its future on globally replicating its success in the U.S., where it has almost 50 million customers, sacrificing near-term profit while spending heavily on programming and marketing to build a global TV audience.

Hastings still has a long way to go. While Netflix has signed up almost half of the available market at home, it hasn't reached that percentage of broadband households in even its strongest foreign territories, such as the U.K. and Canada.

Shares of Netflix gained as much as 9.6 percent to $146 in extended trading after results were announced. The stock rose 0.3 percent to $133.25 at the close in New York after rising 8.2 percent in 2016.

Netflix tends to credit strong performance to new seasons of original shows. Notable debuts in the period included "The Crown," a reboot of "Gilmore Girls" and the company's first original Brazilian series, "3%."

The company also released a new season of the sci-fi "Black Mirror," along with a movie based on President Barack Obama's time in college and a number of stand-up comedy specials.