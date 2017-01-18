Adobe, CoLucid Pharma edge higher; Target skids

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

• Target Corp., down $4.09 to $66.85

The retailer cut its fourth-quarter forecasts as shopping was weak over the holiday months.

• CSX Corp., down $1.21 to $36.88

The railroad said shipping demand stayed sluggish during the fourth quarter.

• United Continental Holdings Inc., up 26 cents to $74

The airline posted a smaller profit but an important revenue measurement continued to improve.

• CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $11.35 to $46.25

The pain drug maker agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly for $46.50 a share, or $895 million.