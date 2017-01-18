Citigroup’s earnings beat analysts’ forecasts

New York • Financial giant Citigroup reported a 7 percent rise in fourth quarter profits on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in the bank's trading business, a theme that has repeated itself with all the major Wall Street banks this quarter.

The New York-based company said it earned $3.57 billion in the fourth quarter, or $1.14 per share, compared with $3.34 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were slightly above analysts' estimates of $1.12 per share.

Like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other banks with significant trading operations, Citi's trading desks did very well in the quarter. All the major Wall Street banks benefited from a broad market rally that occurred after the U.S. presidential election.