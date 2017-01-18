JPMorgan settles mortgage discrimination lawsuit

New York • JPMorgan Chase settled federal charges that independent brokers working for the bank discriminated against minorities seeking home mortgages during the housing crises.

While the $55 million settlement is not a big financial dent to the giant bank, the cases illustrate the depth of the mortgage quagmire that has trailed the financial sector for a decade.

A federal suit filed in Manhattan Wednesday accused JPMorgan Chase & Co. of charging black and Hispanic borrowers higher interest rates and fees for mortgages from 2006 to at least 2009. The lawsuit alleges that discrimination cost at least 53,000 minority borrowers tens of millions in higher interest payments and fees, in violation of the Fair Housing Act.