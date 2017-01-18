World stocks lower as investors monitor dollar

Hong Kong • World stocks mostly fell Wednesday after a sharp drop in the dollar shook investor enthusiasm.
KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, Germany's DAX shed 0.1 percent to 11,535 and Britain's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,2223. France's CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent to 4,828. U.S. shares were poised to open flat, with Dow and S&P 500 futures both roughly unchanged.
DOLLAR'S DIVE: The dollar leveled off a day after slumping against peers including the yen, euro and pound. One factor behind the currency fluctuations was British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech about Britain's pending departure from the European Union, which soothed investors following months of uncertainty about the plan for an exit following the June vote. Comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about the dollar being "too strong" and hurting U.S competitiveness with China also helped push down the currency.