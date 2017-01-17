CSX Corp.’s 4th-quarter profit declines 2 percent

Omaha • CSX Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit declined 2 percent as the railroad worked to limit its costs while shipping demand remained weak.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Tuesday it generated $458 million in net income, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That's down from $466 million net income, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

CSX said its results were affected by an extra week in this year's quarter that added 3 cents per share and some offsetting one-time items.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected CSX to report earnings per share of 50 cents.

Analysts also expected CSX to report revenue of $2.88 billion during the last three months of the year. The railroad reported $3.04 billion revenue, up from $2.78 billion a year earlier.