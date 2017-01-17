Longtime US Bank CEO Richard Davis to retire

New York • U.S. Bank Chairman and CEO Richard Davis announced Tuesday that he will retire from his job as head of one of the nation's largest regional banks.

The bank said Davis will step down from the CEO role as of April 18. He will be replaced by Andy Cecere, who is currently president and chief operating officer at U.S. Bank. Davis will remain with the bank in the new position of executive chairman, the bank said.

Davis became CEO of U.S. Bank in December 2006, on the eve of the financial crisis and Great Recession. He was applauded for steering it through the crisis mostly unscathed, and running the Minneapolis-based bank efficiently and with little drama.