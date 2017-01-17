Small nuclear reactor design submitted to feds

Boise • An Oregon company has asked federal officials to approve its design for a small commercial nuclear reactor that a Utah energy cooperative wants to build in Idaho.
NuScale Power delivered a 12,000-page application last week to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the modular reactor, starting a review process expected to take more than three years, the company said in a statement.
It said it's the first such commercial design submitted to the commission.
"We are confident that we have submitted a comprehensive and quality application, and we look forward to working with the NRC during its review," said Dale Atkinson, chief operating officer and chief nuclear officer at NuScale.