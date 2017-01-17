Judge OKs plan for Caesars’ unit to exit bankruptcy

Chicago • A federal judge gave the thumbs-up Tuesday to a plan to reorganize a subsidiary of casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp., clearing the way for the operating unit to exit bankruptcy two years after filing for Chapter 11 protection with $18 billion in debt.
The approval from U.S. District Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago is a "major milestone," said Mark Frissora, CEO of the Las Vegas-based parent company.
The subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Inc., would emerge later this year with the separation of its U.S. property assets from its gambling operations. Reorganization would also enable it to lighten its massive debt burden by $10 billion.