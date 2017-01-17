Trump’s 1st home up for auction for 2nd time in 3 months

New York • The first property connected to Republican President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump's earliest childhood home went up for auction for the second time in three months, and the owner is weighing bids. The deadline for the written bids passed Tuesday, but the seller has several days to consider them.

The 1940 Tudor-style house, in a leafy part of Queens, was offered to bidders last fall, but that auction date was canceled after publicity sparked a burst of last-minute interest and requests for more time.

City records show an investor, Michael Davis, ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.