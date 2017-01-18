Ford tunes Mustang as SUVs crimp its turnaround

Ford Motor Co. will give its Mustang pony car a face lift, power surge and higher-tech touches to turn around a U.S. sales slide hitting the broader sports car segment, as buyers flock to sport utility vehicles.

The 2018 Mustang arriving in North America this fall features a lower, leaner front end and LED tail lights resembling triple-stacked parentheses "for a more technical look," according to a company statement. Ford plans to drop the V-6 engine long associated with lower-cost models and make a turbo-charged 4-cylinder -- tweaked for more torque -- the base option.

The reworking is aimed at recovering from a 13 percent drop in U.S. deliveries last year, the model's first annual decline since 2013. Aging baby boomers are among consumers turning away from sports cars and embracing SUVs amid lower gasoline prices. The shift has happened just after the Mustang roared back to relevance thanks to a complete makeover coinciding with its 50th anniversary. Sales soared 48 percent in 2015, allowing Ford to reclaim the crown for top-selling sports car from General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Camaro.