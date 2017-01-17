Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Commerce nominee Ross discloses vast assets

By SARAH MCGREGOR Bloomberg News
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago

Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross's financial disclosure showed the vast range of the billionaire's wealth, which includes holdings of Apple and Boeing shares and cash accounts holding more $150 million combined.

The 57-page filing also said he has an art collection valued at more than $50 million, according to a statement posted by the Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday.

The disclosures were made public a day before a Senate confirmation hearing when Ross will be asked about how he'll avoid conflicts of interests while serving in public office.

His assets, disclosed in ranges, are worth at least $336 million — though that number doesn't capture the upper end of the range, the fillings show. Bloomberg values his fortune at about $2.9 billion.

Ross, 79, is a veteran private-equity investor who has served on the board of companies ranging from Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal to the Bank of Ireland. He also is an avid collector of Chinese art, according to a recent profile in Politico Magazine.

Before the election, Ross decried what he perceived to be a penchant toward China bashing in the U.S. But during the campaign, he co-authored a report that described the world as "riddled with trade cheaters," with China the biggest culprit.

Ross would be one of the most seasoned former business leaders on President-elect Donald Trump's economic team.

As a private-equity investor, he restructured companies across a range of industries including steel, banking and textiles.

But Ross's private-equity background opens him to the same line of attack Mitt Romney faced when he ran for president in 2012 — that he was a corporate raider who flipped companies for profit while firing employees.

The Center For American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, says his massive business holdings represent a major conflict of interest.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()