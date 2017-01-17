Commerce nominee Ross discloses vast assets

Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross's financial disclosure showed the vast range of the billionaire's wealth, which includes holdings of Apple and Boeing shares and cash accounts holding more $150 million combined.

The 57-page filing also said he has an art collection valued at more than $50 million, according to a statement posted by the Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday.

The disclosures were made public a day before a Senate confirmation hearing when Ross will be asked about how he'll avoid conflicts of interests while serving in public office.

His assets, disclosed in ranges, are worth at least $336 million — though that number doesn't capture the upper end of the range, the fillings show. Bloomberg values his fortune at about $2.9 billion.