Bank stocks tumble on Trump’s commentary

Shares of big U.S. banks fell the most since June after Donald Trump criticized a Republican corporate tax plan and rattled markets by calling the dollar "too strong," moves that prompted some investors to lock in gains since his election.
The KBW Bank index declined 3.5 percent, the most since June 27, while bonds and gold advanced after Trump told the Wall Street Journal the dollar is too high in part because China holds down its own currency.
Morgan Stanley fell 4.2 percent to $41.98 at 3 p.m., reversing gains in early trading after reporting fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.