Brexit, Trump send gold on January win streak

If you think the new year is a time of optimism and hope for the future, then you haven't been watching gold.

Bullion has risen every day except one in 2017, evidence that investors are pricing in a rocky year ahead. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Tuesday that she'll leave the European Union's single market while seeking a new arrangement on the customs union.

Donald Trump is just three days away from being sworn in as the next U.S. president.

"As the inauguration of Trump draws close, I think people are realizing that potentially this could be a very stormy presidency and gold may well benefit from that," said David Govett, an analyst at Marex Spectron Group in London. "There is new money at the beginning of each year looking for a home and a lot of this seems to find its way into gold."