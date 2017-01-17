Morgan Stanley, Alliance Data skid; Reynolds jumps

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
• Reynolds American Inc., up $1.71 to $57.68
British American Tobacco said it will buy the rest of the cigarette maker for about $49 billion in cash and stock.
• Morgan Stanley, down $1.66 to $42.15
Banks traded lower after Britain's government said it plans to make a clean break with the European Union.
• Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $1.29 to $68.42
The retailer said it will add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S.
• NRG Energy Inc., up 74 cents to $15.34
Elliott Associates, the firm of activist investor Paul Singer, disclosed a 9.4 percent stake in the natural gas company.