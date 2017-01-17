Business sales are upbeat sign about economy

The report showed other signs of improving small business health. The median revenue of businesses that were sold rose 5 percent to $472,798 from $449,462.

SMALL BUSINESS LEGISLATION

Two bills aimed at helping small businesses passed the House last week. One aims to make it easier for small businesses to solicit money from angel investors, who buy stakes in new or small companies. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The second bill, among other things, requires federal agencies to find ways to reduce the burdens that new regulations would have on small businesses. The bill also goes to the Senate.

It's too early to predict what changes may be made during the legislative process or whether these bills might become law. Thousands of bills are introduced in each session of Congress, and most never become law. Often bills are attached to legislation authorizing spending for government agencies like the Pentagon.

SMALL BUSINESS CHALLENGES

Getting customers is a far bigger challenge for small businesses than the economy is, according to a survey released Monday by Facebook.

Seventy-four percent of U.S. small business owners in the December survey cited attracting customers as one of their most important challenges. Related to that, 56 percent said increasing revenue and 46 percent said maintaining their profitability are among their top challenges.

Just a quarter of the 428 owners called uncertainty over economic conditions one of their big challenges.

All the survey participants have Facebook pages for their companies. The World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development partnered with Facebook on the survey.

STARTING A BUSINESS?

People interested in starting a business can learn about the process in an online seminar sponsored by SCORE, the organization that gives free counseling to small businesses.

It will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Mountain time. Register at http://bit.ly/2jsYQiw.