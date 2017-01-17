Greece favors IMF out of rescue loan program

Athens • Greece's left-led government said Tuesday it would welcome a decision by the International Monetary Fund to pull out of the country's bailout program, which is bogged down in disagreements on further spending cuts.
Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos accused the Washington-based fund of making "irrational demands" in the negotiations, which he said Greece wants wrapped up as soon as possible.
Also Tuesday, the finance ministry released preliminary budget data according to which the primary surplus for 2016 — which excludes debt servicing costs — was more than double the initial target.
Greece hopes a deal with European creditors and the IMF will boost its battered economy, give it access to the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus program and, later, to international debt markets.