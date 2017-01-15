Body of Utah man suspected of shooting estranged wife found in park

The body of a man who allegedly shot and wounded his estranged wife at an American Fork convenience store last month was found Sunday morning in a Lehi park.
Police said 49-year-old Michael Darrin Lowe's body was discovered by a citizen in thick reeds and partially buried in snow in Willow Park.
Officers were searching for Lowe after the Dec. 24 shooting and he apparently was trying to hide, according to a news release from the American Fork Police Department. A handgun was found near the body and investigators believe it was the weapon used to shoot Tina Marie Lowe inside Fast Gas at 312 NW State St., where she worked as a clerk.