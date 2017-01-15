Quantcast
Body of Utah man suspected of shooting estranged wife found in park

The body of a man who allegedly shot and wounded his estranged wife at an American Fork convenience store last month was found Sunday morning in a Lehi park.

Police said 49-year-old Michael Darrin Lowe's body was discovered by a citizen in thick reeds and partially buried in snow in Willow Park.

Officers were searching for Lowe after the Dec. 24 shooting and he apparently was trying to hide, according to a news release from the American Fork Police Department. A handgun was found near the body and investigators believe it was the weapon used to shoot Tina Marie Lowe inside Fast Gas at 312 NW State St., where she worked as a clerk.

Lowe, 39, was in extremely critical condition after being shot multiple times at about 6:40 a.m. She remains hospitalized in serious condition, Sunday's news release says.

Lehi Police Department officers found Michael Lowe's abandoned vehicle the day of the shooting near the park and there is no evidence he ever left the area, the news release says.

Officers from several agencies, including the American Fork and Lehi Police departments, spent a "substantial amount of time" searching the park and surrounding area, twice with K-9 teams, and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was used on Dec. 24, according to the release.

"However, the snow, thick patches of brush, and freezing weather severely hampered officers' efforts to locate Michael Lowe in the park," the release says.

The Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of death, which was not immediately known, the news release says.

American Fork police have said an investigation showed an ongoing history of domestic violence-related incidents that had not been reported to law enforcement,

Those needing assistance with domestic violence issues are urged to call the Domestic Violence LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

